Amanda Knox on how she thinks her case would be viewed today

Fourteen years ago this week, 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher was sexually assaulted and murdered in a brutal attack in her apartment in the Italian city of Perugia.

However, as the world’s media descended, a narrative quickly emerged around Amanda Knox – Meredith’s American flatmate.

After being found guilty along with her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito and serving four years in prison, Knox and Sollecito were exonerated by the Italian Supreme Court on appeal in 2015. The 34-year-old now lives back in Seattle with her family.

She talks to Emma Barnett for BBC Woman’s Hour and Newsnight about losing control of her identity during the murder investigation, and the impact of social media on her case.

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds or watch on BBC iPlayer at 2230.