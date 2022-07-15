Alleged robber discharged for want of prosecution

By Jeneba A. Conteh

Magistrate Isata Sellu Tucker of Court No:3, Pademba Road in Freetown, has on Wednesday, July 13, discharged one Hassan Bangura who was charged with robbery, for want of prosecution.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Francis Macauley failed to produce witnesses to prove his case.

According to the prosecutor, he sent subpoena to the investigator several times to come and testify in court, but failed to do so.

On that note, Magistrate Isata Sellu Tucker discharged the accused Hassan Bangura for want of prosecution.

The accused Hassan Bangura was charged with a count of robbery with aggravation contrary to Section 23 (1) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916 as repealed and replaced by Section 2 of Act No. 16 of 1971.

According to the charge sheet, the accused Hassan Bangura alias popcorn on Saturday 13 November 2021, at Wilberforce Barracks, Freetown, being armed with dagger, robbed Memunatu Sankoh student of Milton Margai of her TECNO Spark 5 mobile phone valued one million one hundred thousand Leones.