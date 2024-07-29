Alleged corruption: NL500,000 bail granted to Raymond Frank,Fatmata Madallo Sesay

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The High Court of Sierra Leone Presided over by Justice Ganda has granted bail to two accused persons, Raymond Frank and Fatmata Madallo Sesay, who are standing trial on five count charges of corruption related offense.

The accused persons, who were first grade officers in the Law Officers Department, were charged to court with corruption related offense ranging from giving an advantage to a public officer contrary to Section 28 (1) (c), to offering an advantage to a public officer contrary to section 35 (2) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12 of 2008 as amended by the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act No. 9 of 2019.

It was alleged that , Raymond Frank Williams, Fatmata Madallo Sesay, between the 1st and 30th of October,2022, in Freetown, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, gave an advantage in the sum of One Million, Five Hundred Thousand (Old) Leones to Raymond Frank Williams, a public officer, as an inducement to assist in the filing and registering with the Office of the Administrator and Registrar-General, a Testamentary Will, ostensibly prepared by the now deceased,Abdul Rahman Sesay.

Justice Ganda has granted the accused persons five hundred thousand New Leones (NLe500,000) each, and two sureties, and one surety should surrender title deed to the Master and Registrar.

The matter was adjourned 31st July 2024.