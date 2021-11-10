Alleged 500 carats gold fraudster remanded

November 10, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Magistrate Mark Ngegba of Pademba Road Court No.2 on Monday 8 November 2021 remanded 34 yrs. old Fredick Tarawally at the Male Correctional Centre for allegedly defrauding Alimamy Momodu Bangura.

The accused person was before the court on two related counts of fraudulent conversion contrary to the Law.

According to the Police charge sheet, the accused Fredick Tarawally between August 2016 to September 2016, converted to his own use and benefit, 500 carats gold valued Thirty Six Million (Le 36,000,000) which was entrusted to him by Alimamy Mamodu Bangura for sale.

It was also stated that the accused on the same date and place converted the same amount of carat gold entrusted to him by Amagendy (a Ghanaian Investor) for the purpose of delivery to the complainant at No.2b Regent Road, Lumley.

Testifying before the court, Obia Kamara said he knew the complainant who is his boss and also recognized the accused as his colleague and recalled on the date in question.

He said on the date in question, he was at the office when the complainant, the accused and a friend of the accused left Sierra Leone to Ghana for gold business. He added that when they returned from Ghana, the complainant told him that they left Le 36 Million Leones to Amagendy.

The witness said on the next day the complainant told him that he would accompany the accused to Ghana to collect the said money from the Ghanaian investor.

He added that himself together with the accused left Sierra Leone for Ghana and when they arrived in Ghana they went to the investor who gave the accused Le 36 Million Leones.

He narrated that after the accused had received the money from the investor, the accused called the complainant to confirm, but the complainant told the accused to use Le 6 Million from the money as transport fare to Sierra Leone.

He said the investor later told the accused that he wanted to buy the remaining 17 carats gold but he would travel with them to Sierra Leone before buying the gold which they agreed.

He further narrated that when they arrived in Sierra Leone, the accused took them to the house of his elder sister where he left the accused and the investor for him to call the complainant.

He continued that when he and the complainant arrived at the house, the complainant asked the accused for the 36 million Leones, and started quarrelling with them but his elder sister told them to wait on the next day.

He said on the next day around 9:30 am he went to the accused to collect the money, but the accused was nowhere to be found and the complainant later reported the matter to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters where he later made statement.

The witness was cross examined by Lawyer A. Conteh and after the cross examination, Lawyer Conteh renewed his application for bail on behalf of the accused, but Magistrate Ngegba refused bail because the accused disappeared in 2016 and was arrested in 2021.

The matter was prosecuted by Sergeant 10982 Hannah Newstead and the matter was adjourned to Friday 12th November 2021.