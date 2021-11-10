Alhaji Kamara dedicates goal to tanker victims …Bundu, Moses on target

November 10, 2021

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone forward, Alhaji ‘Adriano’ Kamara, dedicated his goal on Sunday against AaB in the Denmark Super Liga to the victims of the Wellington tanker disaster in Freetown.

The forward, who few days before Sunday’s encounter, extended his contract with the Danish club until 2024, wasted no time to hit the target for his fourth goal in 12 matches. Milan Makarić gave the home side the lead just minutes into the tie but the Sierra Leonean forward draw both side level in the 56 minutes.

“The land that we love our Sierra Leone, and my people are mourning the tragic event that occurred in PMB, Wellington, I will like to dedicate my GOAL today to all the victims of the sad event and I am in prayers with you for reliefs ad speedy recovery for all those who are out there going through pain,” the player posted on his Facebook page.

Winger, Mustapha Bundu was also on the score-sheet in Denmark, as his AGF side secured a 3-0 home win over Midtjylland with early goals from Patrick Mortensen and Mikael Anderson before Bundu sealed the victory with his 41 minutes strike for his first goal of the season.

In Sweden, champions elect, with automatic promotion, Varnamo defeated Helsingborgs 3-1 and it was the visitors who took the lead in the 22nd minute from a Wilhelm Loeper, but Sierra Leone international Christian Moses levelled things up in the 50th minutes for his fifth in 13 appearances since joining the Swedish side in July.

In Turkey, former England International Steven Caulker registered his first goal for Turkish Gaziantep BB in their 2-0 home win against Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday. Caulker, 29, who is on the Fifa waiting list for clearance to represent Sierra Leone in the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, was part of the Leone Stars final friendly against Morocco home-based side on Tuesday 12 October at the Stade El Bachir, Mohammédia.

John Kamara was introduced in the mix 90+2 minutes as his Keshla side returned to winning ways with a 3-2 home win over Neftchi Baku whiles in China, striker Mohamed Buya Turay had 81 minutes action as Henan Songshan Longmen suffered 2-4 defeat at home against Shandong Taishan.

In Denmark, Issa Kallon turns provider as his Cambuur were victorious again on the road with a 1-2 win over PEC Zwolle. Kallon assisted Mees Hoedemakers opener in the 22nd minutes.