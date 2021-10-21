Alfred Peter Conteh shuns Sylvia Bylden

October 21, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

After Dr. Sylvia Blyden made a lot of publicity about her alignment with Alfred Peter Conteh in the on-going petition matter against the All Peoples’ Congress Party (APC), Ernest Bai Koroma- Chairman and Leader of the Party, and Osman Foday yansaneh-Secretary General of the party, the latter yesterday shunned the former outright in court.

While Sylvia Bylden asked the court to include his affidavit into the existing petition, counsel for the plaintiff, J.M Jengo, told the court that, he was directed by his client not to accept any partnership with Bylden.

Lawyer Ibrahim Mansaray for the first defendant earlier objected to the application that was filed by Blyden.

Mansaray raised the objection on the grounds that the application breeched Order 31, Rule 1, Sub Rule 6 of the High Court Rules, submitting that all affidavits should be numbered before service.

He noted that the pages should be numbered in a way that it should not contravene Order 31, Rule 1, Sub Rule 6 of the High Court Rules, therefore the affidavit should be struck out, accordingly.

He further argued that the content of the affidavit was faulty in every single paragraph, and added that it contained very scandalous averment against the first defendant.

He said paragraphs 3, 11, and others of the affidavit of the plaintiff were never supported by any evidence or document.

Ibrahim Mansaray further submitted that in the proceedings of a civil case, every counsel would be present to represent his client, and that the first defendant is a former president, former Member of Parliament and a chairman and leader of the All People’s Party APC, so the plaintiff should not use any scandalous statement against him

He further argued that the court should strike-out the paragraph mentioned, which the applicant sought to be determined by the court, submitting that the Bench should also consider that none of the pages were numbered in the affidavit.

Lawyer A. Sesay representing the second defendant, noted that the content of the affidavit sworn to by Dr.Blyden completely changed the existing action that was brought to court by the previous applicant, Alfred Peter Conteh.

He referred the court to Order 8 Rule 4 of the High Court Rules, and noted that the application of the plaintiff was not in the appropriate form, citing volume 2 of the White Book and Order 18, Rule 6, Sub Rule 1 of the High Court Rules of 2007.

He submitted that the provision, which the plaintiff relies on, is untrue and extraneous.

“Therefore, the claim that the plaintiff has prayed for must be looked into by the Supreme Court. I humbly submit that the motion paper be struck out by Order 17,Sub Rule 1, paragraph (d) of the High Court rules,” he submitted.

In his submission, Lawyer Ady Macullaley stated that the interested party applicant didn’t put the motion in accordance with Order 1, Rule 2 of High Court Rule of 2007.

He said at the back of the motion there was no signature of the plaintiff and such contravenes Order 8, Rule 4 (1),thus referring the Bench to Order 18,Rule 6 (4) of the High Court Rules.

In her reply, Sylvia Bylden argued that what Lawyer Mansaray told the court that her affidavit was scandalous, was not true and correct.

She said the lawyer should have asked her to take the witness stand and cross examine her on the affidavit proper, arguing that the content of her affidavit cited the irregularities of the just concluded convention of the party.

She aurged that one of her prayers was that the court declares the convention null and void, and that the party should go back and do exactly what the court ordered them to do.

She noted that the court gave specific orders which were flouted by the defendant and that the said convention was held amidst a lot of irregularities.

She cited that the court ordered for 660 delegates to participate in the adoption of the reviewed constitution, but that there were over one thousand that adopted the constitution.

Justice Fisher adjourned the matter to 5th November, 2021.