Alex Bangura confirms Feyenoord interest

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone and SC Cambuur defender cum winger, Alex Bangura has confirmed that the Dutch League side, Feyenoord have expressed their interest in signing him but are yet to make an official offer.

According to Netherlands fcupdate.nl and omropfryslan.nl, the Rotterdam club is in the market for the 23-year-old defender and the player himself admitted that.

“It is nice when a club like Feyenoord informs. A good sign. I have indeed received it. But it is not yet official, they have not yet made a concrete offer,” fcupdate.nl quoted Bangura.

Whiles omropfryslan.nl stated:” We have been informed, but it is not concrete yet.

“But it is a sign that you are doing well when a nice, big club like Feyenoord asks about you. That is only nice. Feyenoord is indeed my club; I have played there in the past, so it would feel like coming home .”

Bangura who made his Sierra Leone national team debut in a friendly 3–0 loss to Togo on24 March 2022 went through Feyenoord’s youth academy as an attacker.

However, he can also play in the heart of the defence, which means that he can have playing chances and is a possible replacement for Tyrell Malacia.