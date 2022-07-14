AIG Kanneh cautions division officers

By Ishmael Dumbuya

The Director of Traffic Management and Road Safety (TMRS), Assistant Inspector General of Police, Brima Kanneh, has on Tuesday 12th July, at Police Headquarters George Street, Freetown held a meeting where he cautioned Division Traffic Officers.

Traffic offenses he maintained are of two categories, “Major and Minor” and thus admonished them to look at the gravity of the offense before proffering charges.

The advice came as a result of the economic turmoil facing citizens following the price hike in fuel and other commodities worldwide.

“As an authority mandated by the 1991 Constitution to protect lives and property, our operations would in no way help in worsening the economic challenges, “he said.

He added that by that they were complementing the effort of the government and therefore called on the DTO’S (District Traffic Officers).

He also advises them to be always tidy in their official outfits and desist from triviality with commercial drivers.

AIG Kanneh instructed that they support the free flow of traffic.

However, concerns were raised over procession by school authorities without police knowledge and the use of streets as parking space by church congregation during Sunday service.