33.9 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Ahmet Calik: Former Turkey international defender dies at age 27

By concord.web
0
96
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet Çalik, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to our Konyaspor. Our condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our football player Ahmet Çalik,” the club said on Twitter.
A statement from the Turkish Football Association said that Calik died in a “traffic accident.”

“It is with deep sadness that we learned that İttifak Holding Konyaspor football player Ahmet Çalık, who also played on our National Team, passed away as a result of a traffic accident,” it said.

“May Allah have mercy on the deceased; Our condolences to his family, relatives, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor Club and the Turkish football community.”

Calik, who primarily played as a central defender, began his career at Gençlerbirliği Ankara, before a three-year spell at Turkish giants Galatasaray, during which the…

Read more…

Previous articleThe 52-year search for a missing girl
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved