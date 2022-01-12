Ahmet Calik: Former Turkey international defender dies at age 27

“It is with deep sadness that we learned that İttifak Holding Konyaspor football player Ahmet Çalık, who also played on our National Team, passed away as a result of a traffic accident,” it said.
“May Allah have mercy on the deceased; Our condolences to his family, relatives, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor Club and the Turkish football community.”
Calik, who primarily played as a central defender, began his career at Gençlerbirliği Ankara, before a three-year spell at Turkish giants Galatasaray, during which the…