Aftermath of LAC’s release from prison… Attorney General fired

January 19, 2022

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Following the saga that greeted the fraudulent release of Baimba Moiforay from prison, President Julius Maada Bio has sacked the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Anthony Brewah and replaced him with Mohamed Lamin Tarawalley Esq.

On Monday, the president instituted an investigation into the manner in which hardcore criminals, including the most hated Baimba Moiforay, aka LA Chocolate, a traditional herbalist, who murdered Sydney Buckle Jnr.aka DJ Clef in cold blood.

A photo of the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Baimba Moiforay went viral on social media and it was anticipated that the said photo would create trouble for Anthony Brewah.

Baimba Moiforay was convicted of murder in 2016 and sentenced to death by hanging. Less than six years down the line, Moiforay was accorded a presidential pardon and released from prison alongside others on January 1, 2022.

The release of LA Chocolate received serious public backlash and some sections of the civil society raised concern that the presidential pardon committee should have done a thorough screening and detailed the crimes committed by an individual before they can recommend him or her for pardon.

In a press release issued by the Office of the Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesman on 17 January 2022, President Bio revoked the presidential clemency granted to the convicted herbalist..

The presidential Pardon Committee which is headed by the Vice Presidential recommended 60 inmates to be granted pardon by President Bio including Baimba Moi Foray pursuant to S. 40 (4) (e) and S. 63 of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone Act No. 6.

The Presidential Pardon Committee has been widely condemned for misleading President Bio by including the name of Baimba Moi Foray who had spent less than six years of the 26 years he was to spend in prison. Initially, LAC was sentenced to death by hanging, but his sentence was changed after the Death Penalty was revoked in the country’s law books.

Yusuf Keketorma Sandi, Presidential Spokesman confirmed that the process led by the Presidential Pardon Committee was full of irregularities. He added that it was totally improper to include the name of inmates who hasn’t spent more than two third of their sentences in prison.

After granting him Presidential Pardon, LAC was spotted giving testimonies in Church and chilling around lavishly with celebrities. His action implied that he had no remorse over his action which angered the general public, more especially the parent of the late DJ Klef.

Responding to the action of the president to revoke his earlier decision, father of the late DJ Clef, Sydney Buckle Snr said, “We are happy about the president’s decision to revoke the pardon on LAC. God has taken our side and we are happy about that. The whole world knows that the man committed a crime and he should be behind bars. I will say a big thank you to the president because we now know that he is a listening president and one that came to fight lawlessness in the country. I feel relieved because I was sick after getting the news of his release, but I am now hale and hearty.”

Meanwhile, as at press time, it was unclear whether police have arrested Baimba Moiforay. Rumours are that he had left the country days before the president revoked his pardon.