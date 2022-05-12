Afrimoney, Watu Unveil ‘Okada Bomba’ Promotion

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

AfriMoney in collaboration with Watu an Asset FinTech revolutionizing mass-marketing mobility business entity has on Friday 6th May, 2022 unveiled what they named the ‘Okada Bomba’ Promotion. The promotion, which was launched at Africell Headquarters at Wilberforce in Freetown will give people the opportunity to be owners of motorbike by paying just a million Leone and the balance be paid through Watu payment via AfriMoney.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Afrimoney Director, Martison Obeng-Agyei, expressed appreciation to Watu for the partnership, which he described as a move in the right direction towards making digital payments easy and affordable.

He said the essence of the promotion is to give the opportunity to bike riders to do their Watu payments using Afrimoney as an easy, affordable means and within the comfort of their zones.

The Afrimoney Director revealed how Afrimoney has unique features that makes it secure to send the right amount of money to the right person at the precise time, making it the most reliable and secured mobile money service in the country.

Martison Obeng-Agyei disclosed that during this partnership with Watu, bike riders doing their Watu payments through Afrimoney will stand a chance to win over 1000 attractive prizes which includes Watu free payment, Airtime, data bundle, helmet etc including 6 motorbikes to be won which, he pointed out, will give bike riders the opportunity to own brand new bikes.

On his part, Head of Growth at Watu, Mohamed Sheriff Bah, disclosed how millions of people have entrusted Watu with their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs to thrive and support their communities, adding that as a company through the support of Shalimar, TVS and others they have been able to support so many young people in the country.

He said that Watu offers asset financing to meaningfully improve employment and opportunities for those with the greatest barriers to access financial services, furthering that they have made access to owning a motorbike becomes very simply for young people across the country.

Mohamed Sheriff Bah revealed that by providing access to affordable and flexible financing for two and three-wheelers, they have created a lot of job employment for youths and positively impacted the lives of these young people, stating that are also actively promoting financial literacy and independence, adoption of digital payments and increased regulatory and safety compliances.

He said that as part of their continuous support towards digital payments they deemed it fit to partner with AfriMoney which will now give their customers the opportunity to make their Watu payments via AfriMoney.

Representing the Bike Riders, the Public Relations Officer for the Bike Riders Association, Mohamed A. T Nabieu, expressed gratitude to both Afrimoney and Watu for the launch of the ‘Okada Bomba’ Promotion which he said will make bike riders, who have been doing their payments via Afrimoney, become bike owners in the country.

He said that over the years bike riders were considered less important individuals in society but said bike riders are key people in society and they are contributing towards the development of the country.

He assured all that as an association they will cascade the information to all bike riders across the country in order for them to benefit from the ‘Okada Bomba’ Promotion that has been unveiled by Afrimoney and Watu.

After the unveiling process of the Okada Bomba Promotion, Afrimoney held their first Okada Bomba Promotion at Model Junction by Berry Street in Freetown where one Okada Rider won a brand new motorbike.