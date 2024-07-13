AfriMoney unveils ‘Tross Fuel’ service for Kekeh riders

By Ishmael Dumbuya

AfriMoney SL has officially unveiled Africell Tross Fuel service which allows commercial tricycle riders to loan fuel at Conex Fuel Stations across the country via AfriMoney.

The official launch took place on Friday 5th July 2024 at Africell’s head office on Wilberforce, Freetown.

In his statement during the launch, AfriMoney Director, Martison Obeng- Agyei explained that riders registered with AfriMoney can now be able to loan 3 liters of fuel from any Conex station and pay later.

According to Martison, upon payment of the 3 litres previously loaned, riders are also eligible to loan another 3 litres and pay by 7pm.

Martison underscored the significance of such service, noting that it can help salvage instances were riders are unable to ride their tricycles as a result of lack of fuel.

He added that Africell renders services that are relevant to the contract. He emphasized that the contract should be helpful and impactful to the beneficiaries.

He emphasized that AfriMoney renders help that are mostly needed, and not shadowy ones.

Ibrahim Serry, Interim President, Sierra Leone Commercial Tricycle Riders Union, applauded the launch and stressed that it’s a partnership that is impactful to commercial tricycle riders in the country.

The Interim President added that they made no mistake when they ventured into a partnership with AfriMoney. He added that the union held a lot of consultative engagements with the leadership and general membership of the union before venturing into a five year partnership with AfriMoney and Conex.

He underscored that the partnership holds a lot of benefits for Kekeh riders in the country.

The president voiced that acquiring fuel remains a key challenge among riders, and they are indebted that AfriMoney has addressed that challenge, promising that they as a union and as riders will propagate AfriMoney’s brand to Sierra Leoneans.

He admonished Kekeh riders to handle the service with care and diligence its deserves as this is only the first phase. He called on riders to honor their d service by paying their loans on time and without any heckles.

Sales and Marketing Manager, Conex Energy Sierra Leone, Ishmael Conteh highlighted that AfriMoney is an innovative company and dares to taking risks.

He noted that Conex has about 40 stations across the country, adding that they are the strongest brand in the oil market in Sierra Leone.

He mentioned that Conex initiated a partnership with AfriMoney last year wherein vehicle owners can purchase fuel using AfriMoney which has greatly reduced cash thefts in those stations.

He emphasized that the service is a risk for AfriMoney to put money in Conex’s wallet, he therefore urged the beneficiaries to take the service seriously and be paying in time.