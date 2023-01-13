Afrimoney launches ‘Lelemu’ special

By Jeneba A.Conteh

One of the leading mobile networks in Sierra Leone, Africell, on Thursday, January 12, launched LELEMU SPECIAL with the theme ‘send money for free’ (till the end of February).

The launch took place at the Africell headquarters’ car park, Wilberforce in Freetown.

The Afrimoney Lelemu special is another ground-breaking innovation to make life journey simple for all Sierra Leoneans

Director of Afrimoney, Martison Obeng Agyei, said they started Afrimoney Lelemu special on the 28th November and ended on December 28th 2022.

The Director stated that at the end of the service, customers were calling for the free service, hence they taught it fit that the person to person Afrimoney free service should be extended till the end of February 2023.

Director Martison continues that Afrimoney will continue to have all subscribers in heart and that they can do anything to satisfy customers and agents.

He further states that the Afrimoney free service has no limited amount and that customers can send any amount they wish.

Afrimoney Commercial Manager Dennis, Duah Awuah said Afrimoney will be all over the country to spread the good news and to educate and drive the awareness with a lot of activities and promotions cut across the country.

He called on all loving subscribers to join them during the event which will soon commence.