Afrimoney collaborates with Easy Solar

By Ishmael Dumbuya

Sierra Leone’s leading telecommunications company, Africell, has through its Afrimoney service, signed an agreement with Easy Solar Sierra Leone at Africell’s Boardroom, Wilberforce in Freetown.

In his opening statement, the Chief Corporate Officer Africell, Joe Abass Bangura, said the integration between Afrimoney and Easy Solar provides ease by which customers can pay for Easy Solar products via Afrimoney.

Joe Abass said Easy Solar has created a flexible financial option and that that Easy Solar customers using Afrimoney will get 10% cash back on their Afrimoney wallet on every payment they make.

He said since the launch of the Afrimoney service in 2014, they have been a trusted partner when it comes to digital money.

“Subscribers can easily be in their homes, withdraw and make payments through Afrimoney without any fuss,” he said.

Joe Sesay went on to state that Afrimoney will continue to project integration with banks, continue the expansion of agent network across the country and to ensure that digital facilities are available.

He said digital money is safe and secure.

In her statement, the co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Easy Solar, Nihabiseng Mosia said their vision and dream at Easy Solar is to create an affordable access to energy.

Mrs. Mosia went on to state that since the formation of Easy Solar in 2016, their primary mission is to light up Sierra Leone, while making their service affordable and accessible.

She mentioned that as of 2022, Easy Solar has brought light to over 150,000 households across Sierra Leone.

She said they offer their products on a loan basis, starting from Le10 as weekly payment.

The co-founder expressed delight at the partnership because according to her, they have processed payments on their internal platforms as they have always used smart technology.

“We are excited to expand the digitization of Sierra Leone, and all of these tens of thousands of payments we process every month, we want to offer our customers the ability to pay via mobile money, and thus, the partnership with Afrimoney is key,” she said.

Head of Sales, Easy Solar, Oshodove Pratt, said Easy Solar has for quite some time now embark on energy distribution and that they are in all 16 districts in the country.

She disclosed that they have over 32 shops and 400 Easy Solar agents nationwide.

“So, if we have 400 agents doing Afrimoney on a daily basis as well as doing the remittances for Easy Solar, there will be much ease in doing business, and the business will triple across the nation, it’s a win-win partnership,” Pratt emphasized.

She added that Easy Solar has extended its arm of doing business with civil servants.

Pratt continued that of date, they have 10,000 civil servants paying for their products on credit.