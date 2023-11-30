Africell MD: NYEEF is a bridge between employers and employees says

The Managing Director of Africell Sierra Leone Limited (Africell SL Ltd) Shadi Gerjawi has described the National Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Fair (NYEEF) as a bridge between employer and employee in the country.

Shadi Gerjawi made this statement on Monday during an interview with the media at the ongoing National Youth and Entrepreneurship Fair (NYEEF) held at the Bintumani International Conference Center, West of Freetown.

‘’At the end of this fair, potential employees need the space to interact with employers, and know what they are yearning to show their talent and skills, they also have the opportunity to drop their CV and have direct contact that they may not be having on another base,’’ he said.

He added that this is the second time Africell-SL- SL is participating in NYEEF, stating that last year they were the leading sponsor as a telecommunications company thus showing their commitment to job creation, youth empowerment, and sustainability in the country.

‘’This year Africell as a company is very proud to be part of this year’s, National Youth and Entrepreneurship Fair. Africell as a company comes up with initiatives on how to help young people to achieve education and more knowledge through our programs like what we are doing in our E-learning center,’’ Shadi Gerjawi said.

“Over the past years we have done so many programs, where different people applied and they were awarded certificates in the Program that we were running at that time,” the Africell MD stressed.

The Africell MD added that at the Africell-SL booth job seekers and prospective applicants will have the opportunity to drop their CVs physically or scan the box of the Q-R code and apply directly, boasting that they are the largest employers in the telecommunications industry with about 1000 direct staff apart from contractors and sub-contractors.