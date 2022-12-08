Africa – Dubai Summit Honours RCBank MD

The Managing Director of Rokel Commercial Bank, Amb, Dr Walton Ekundayo Gilpin was among business executives and leaders from across the Globe to be honoured by the Africa-Dubai Business Investment Summit that was recently held at the Hotel Raffles in Dubai. Gilpin was honoured for “Excellence in Leadership and Global Enterprise.” Under the auspices of the Private Office of Dubai’s prominent royal family member and business mogul, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Fasal Al-Qassimi, the event was organized by Leaders without Borders (LWB) to discuss the future of global investments, business sustainability and collaborative business strategies across the world.

The BLW is a global initiative created to encourage strong strategic and geopolitical partnership by promoting trade and investment.

The yearly investment summits and Global Honours brings together high-achieving level professionals in the business world to leverage on available business opportunities and form coalitions that would invariably serve to improve the business climates of their respective countries. Consequently, the Global Honours is a side event hosted to celebrate key players including captain of industries, companies, corporations, government officials, public office holders and individuals that have contributed to the global growth and development of mankind. The honourees would have demonstrated share resilience as well as records showing how their contributions to economic growth through enterprise development schemes have benefitted entrepreneurs.

Due to work load back home, Gilpin could not travel to Dubai to receive the prestigious award but in a conversation with this medium, he expressed great delight at been once again recognized by an independent and reputable international organization like Leaders Without Borders.

“I am deeply honoured for yet another recognition from outside Sierra Leone. This is indeed inspiring…with great humility, I will dedicate this award to all those hardworking staff of Rokel Commercial Bank and our esteemed customers. They are the reason we are here and keep excelling to mark our footprints in the sands of time…” he said.