Afghanistan Taliban bans women from solo, long-distance road trips

Mohammad Sadiq Hakif Mahajer, spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, told CNN that the new law — forbidding women from the solo, long-distance road trips — has been instated. The law, he said, is designed to prevent women from coming to any harm or “disturbance.”
Since seizing power in August, the Taliban has tried to present a moderate face when it comes to the rights of women as it attempts to restore frozen foreign aid.
Restrictive rules like a stay-at-home order, which was touted as being temporary, have dragged on. Most women still can’t go back to work, having been barred from an array of jobs,…