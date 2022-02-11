18.8 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Afghanistan: Evidence mounts of Taliban reprisal arrests and killings

By concord.web
A number of women who participated in protests demanding women’s rights in Afghanistan are missing.

The Taliban deny they are holding them and also say they have granted a general amnesty to all those who worked with the previous regime.

But the UN has raised alarm about a pattern of reprisals against activists, journalists, former government officials and security forces.

The BBC has investigated multiple incidents that have taken place recently, some just in the past couple of weeks.

All identities have been hidden and voices changed to protect the people who spoke to us.

Yogita Limaye reports from Kabul.

Filmed and edited by Sanjay Ganguly and Aakriti Thapar

Produced by Imogen Anderson

concord.web

