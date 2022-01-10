Afghanistan: Baby lost in chaos of airlift is found and returned to family

The baby, Sohail Ahmadi, was just two months old when he went missing on August 19 as thousands of people rushed to leave Afghanistan as it fell to the Taliban.

Following an exclusive Reuters story published in November with his pictures, the baby was located in Kabul where a 29-year-old taxi driver named Hamid Safi had found him in the airport and took him home to raise as his own.

After more than seven weeks of negotiations and pleas, and ultimately a brief detention by Taliban police , Safi finally handed the child back to his jubilant grandfather and other relatives still in Kabul.

They said they would now seek to have him reunited with his parents and siblings who were evacuated months ago to the United States

During the tumultuous Afghan evacuation over the summer, Mirza Ali Ahmadi — the boy’s father who had worked as a security guard at the US embassy — and his wife Suraya…

