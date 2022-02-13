27.5 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Afghanistan: At least 7 British citizens and 1 American are being held by the Taliban

No formal charges appear to have been lodged against the detained men. They include seven British citizens including one who is an American legal resident and one US citizen, according to the sources with direct knowledge of the matter in Afghanistan, the United States, and the UK.

The reason for each specific detention is unclear, and they are not thought all to be related.

Jouvenal’s detention was confirmed by his family and friends to CNN.

Biden to split $7 billion in frozen funds between 9/11 victims and Afghan humanitarian aid

“Peter Jouvenal’s friends are deeply concerned for his safety following his detention by the authorities in Afghanistan in early December. A British/German dual-national, Peter has been travelling to Afghanistan for more than forty years, as freelance cameraman, businessman and investor,” his family said in a statement. “He is a Muslim, knows Afghanistan better than most foreigners, is married to an Afghan (they have three daughters), and speaks…

Read more…

concord.web

