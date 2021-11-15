ACTV CEO Honored As Humanitarian Goodwill Ambassador

November 15, 2021

By Rockslyn Alwyn Findlay

The Orphan Empowerment Society Sierra Leone (T.O.E.S SL) has awarded the CEO – A Call to Business Savings and Loans Limited, David A. Kamara as a Humanitarian Goodwill Ambassador at a colorful ceremony held on Friday 12th November 2021 at the City Hall Auditorium in Freetown.

The award is in recognition and celebration of his illustrious and outstanding humanitarian service towards orphans and the less privileged in Sierra Leone. Since his appointment as CEO of A Call to Business Savings and Loans Limited, the highly competent and experienced David A. Kamara, has without doubt repositioned himself unrepentantly to transform the institution significantly.

Whiles delivering a statement as a Guest Speaker during the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, A Call to Business Savings and Loans Limited, David A. Kamara commended the executive body of The Orphan Empowerment Society Sierra Leone (T.O.E.S SL) and admonished them to do more in addressing the needs of orphans within the country.

He added that there are children who are described as Orphans every nineteen seconds across the globe, thus citing that ninety-nine percent of those children still do not have people to adopt them. He stressed that at A Call to Business Savings and Loans Limited, even though the institution is widely known to be amongst the leading Microfinance institution in the country, however, the institution also runs a home and a school for displaced and less privileged children in society so as to give a helping hand to orphans in Sierra Leone.

He noted that since its establishment in 2010, A Call to Business Foundation has helped greatly in employing care givers and providing support for children with physical disabilities in ensuring that the institution creates a safe space for the orphans to thrive in. He said that this is part of Actb’s corporate social responsibility in empowering the less privileged towards developing peaceful Co-existence and national development. He also stated that A Call to Business Savings and Loans Limited is more committed and determined to do more positive work in helping orphans nationwide. He ended by urging all and sundry to continue to give a helping hand to orphans and the less privileged in Sierra Leone so that they can have a brighter future.