Accused who duped NASSIT staff eloped after receiving bail

January 19, 2022

By Jeneba A.Conteh

Samuel Hans Kawa and his sureties are on the run after Magistrate Apha Rashid Jalloh of the Pademba Road Court No.4 in Freetown granted them bail.

The accused duped Victor Joseph Kamara, an employee of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) as Health Economist, the sum of seventy five million Leones for a parcel land.

The accused is on the run since he was granted one hundred and fifty million Leones bail plus two sureties.

The accused was supposed to be in court on Monday, 17, January, 2022, but failed to do so.

He was charged with a count of obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

It was alleged that the accused on Sunday, February 4,2018, at No. 6 Hans Kawa Drive, Spur Road in Freetown, obtained the sum of seventy five million Leones from Victor Joseph Kamara by falsely pretending that he had two town plot of land for sale, which was known to be false.

The matter was adjourned to the 23 January, 2022.