Accused remanded for stealing Le4m

November 17, 2021

By Tutan Sesay

Magistrate Mark Ngegba presiding at Pademba Road Court No.2 yesterday remanded one Mohamed Amara Sesay to the Male Correctional Centre for stealing 4 million Leones.

The accused person is before the court on one count of House breaking and Larceny contrary to the Laws of Sierra Leone.

According to the charge sheet, the accused person on the 11th November 2021, in Freetown did break and entered into the dwelling house of Marian Hawa Koroma and stole her 4 million Leones.

Testifying in court, the complainant Marian Hawa Koroma said she knew the accused in respect of the matter and recalled that on the date in question she went to the rest room that was in her shop and that after using the rest room she came out and was talking to Moses, when she noticed that the back door of her shop which she left closed was opened.

she continued that while talking with Moses an unknown person told her that he saw the accused coming from her room through the window, adding that upon receipt of the information she checked her room and noticed that her property were scatted and she started yelling.

She narrated that while yelling, the unknown person told her to report the matter to the Eastern police station which she did. She said after making the report she was accompanied by two police officers who went to the scene and took photos of the scatted properties.

She said on the next day, she made statement to the Eastern police station.

The matter was prosecuted by Police Constable Harison Sanfa and the matter was adjourned to the 24 November 2021.