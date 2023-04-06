Accused remanded for alleged importation of firearms

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Dennis Koroma,a businessman made another appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngeba of the Pademba Road Court No1 in Freetown, and was remanded to the Male Correctional Centre at Pademba Road.

The accused is standing trial on four count charges to wit possession of firearms, transfer of firearms, importation of prohibited drugs and unlawful possession of canabisativa .

It was alleged that on March 13th 2023 at the Queen Elizabeth ii quay in Freetown, the accused was found in possession of one black and silver color Taurus pistol with serial number ACK409049G3C 19 and 11 rounds of ammunition without license.

It was further alleged that on the same date and place, the accused transferred from Philadelphia in the United States of America to Freetown, Sierra Leone, firearm to wit pistol and ammunition without license.

It is again alleged that on the above date and place the accused was found in possession and imported prohibited drug to wit cannabissativa weighing at 50.0 grams.

In his testimony, police officer 17015 Ibrahim Barrie, said that he recognized the accused person and recalled on the above date when he was on duty together with Inspector Gibril Kamara and one constable Koba at the Ross Road Police Station.

He said the custom officer called on Inspector Kamara to inspect a container at the port and that they were ordered by Inspector Kamara to witness the process.

He said they left and that on their arrival the custom officer opened a container saying that they should search it, adding that during the process they opened a blue barrel and found something wrapped with a foil and that they opened it and established that it was a pistol and 11 rounds ammunitions.

He said the custom officer took it and gave it to Inspector Kamara while they continues their search, adding that they also opened a box and found dried leaves wrapped in a plastic which they suspected to be Kush.

He further testified that on the following day the intelligence officer went to the residence of the accused and invited him to the police station.

He said the accused reported to the police and was asked to identify the items and that the accused admitted that the said items belong to him.

He said the accused was further asked why did he brings the items to the country, and that he replied that the gun was for personal protection while the kush was for him to smoke.

The witness said that he made statement to the police at the Ross Road Police station.

Defense Counsel, Hindolo M Gavoh, made an application for bail,but the magistrate denied.

The matter was adjourned to the 11 of April 2023 for further hearing.