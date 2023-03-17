Accused in custody for store breaking, larceny

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Magistrate Isata Sellu Tucker of the Magistrates’ Court No2 has remanded one Tamba Nelson to the Male Correctional Centre at Pademba Road in Freetown for alleged larceny, which is contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone .

The accused is standing trial on two count charges of conspiracy, store breaking and larceny contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The charge sheet was read out to him and he was told to say nothing.

It was alleged that on 28 of February 2023, at the King Williams Street in Freetown, the accused conspired with someone to break into the store of one Fatmata Bah and stole from her.

It was also alleged that on the above mentioned date and place the accused broke into and entered the store of the above said owner and stole 5 dozens big white size rubbers valued for Nle 18,000, 3 dozen medium white size rubbers, valued for Nle 9,000, and also stole 10 bundles white rubbers valued for Nle 9,000, all to the total value of Nle 36,600

Mariama Bah, who doubles as the victim and also the witness in the case, said that she knew the accused in the dock and she used to see him around the vicinity.

She also recalls on the above mentioned date when she went to her shop to open, but to her surprise she met few bowls scattered outside the shop while her mother was standing at the crime scene.

She said her mother told her that someone had broken into the shop and stole the above mentioned items.

She said while she was threatening to use traditional means to find out who the thief was, one Kadijah who was passing by, over heard her and stopped her not to do so.

She said the woman told her that someone went to her husband and gave him some bowls for safe keeping, and that upon hearing that information she went to the Central Police Station and made report.

She said the police obtained statement from her and accompanied her to take a snapshot of the crime scene.

She said they started to investigate and they went to arrest the person who was given the items for safe keeping, but he had to take them to the accused who gave him the stolen items and he was arrested.

The matter was adjourned to the 21 February 2023 for further hearing