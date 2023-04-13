Accused granted 30milion bail for alleged importation of firearms, drug

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Dennis Koroma, a businessman made another appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngeba of the Pademba Road Court No1 in Freetown, and was granted bail in the sum of three thousand new Leones.

The accused is standing trial on four count charges to wit possession of firearms, transfer of firearms, importation of prohibited drugs and unlawful possession of canabisativa .

It was alleged that on March 13th ,2023, at the Queen Elizabeth II Quay in Freetown, the accused was found in possession of one black and silver color taurus pistol with serial number ACK409049G3C 19 times9 and 11 rounds of ammunition without license.

It was also alleged that on the same date and place the accused transferred from Philadelphia in the United States of America to Sierra Leone firearm, pistol and ammunition without license.

It was further alleged that on the above date and place the accused was found in possession and imported prohibited drugs to wit canabi sativa, weighing 50.0 grams.

Magistrate Ngeba granted the accused person bail and ordered that two people,who are property owners worth two thousand new Leones and holders of the newly registered national identity card should sevre as sureties.

He ordered that the bail should be verified by the Bench and approved by the Master and Registrar.

The matter was adjourned to the 28th of April 2023 for further hearing.