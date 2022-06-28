ACC enlists support from Port Loko artists union

As a way of enhancing partnership and collaboration in the fight against corruption, the NorthWest Regional Office of the Anti-Corruption Commission has engaged and solicited support from the Port Loko Artists Union on combatting graft.

According to the Public Education Officer (PEO) Mohamed Thullah, the engagement was conducted to engage and sensitize membership of the Union, foster partnership and coalition building and to bring to light significant roles of the music industry in the fight against graft. Explaining the three pronged approaches to the fight against graft, PEO Thullah accentuated the role of musicians in producing songs and addressing corruption challenges in the country, he said, music can be used to shape public opinion on issues that are seen as likely to threaten the country’s economic growth and society’s morals. Whilst noting the centrality of public support, PEO Thullah noted that music can be used to create awareness about what corruption entails and it various forms for members of the public to be fully engaged in the fight.

Addressing musicians at the Radio Bankasoka Conference Hall in Port Loko City, the Regional Manager Al-hassan Sesay recognized and acknowledged the role of Musicians in capturing the imagination of Sierra Leoneans and drawing their attention to the prevalence of corrupt practices in the country. He underscored their role in exposing corruption and promoting good governance and accountability as musicians and the role music can play in raising awareness and changing attitudes. Manager Sesay said as a Commission, partnership and coalition building is integral to promoting change in public attitudes and practices as well as fostering public support in winning the fight against corruption. The Regional Head urged them to take meaningful steps by raising their voices on issues of transparency and accountability in their communities and other areas of public concern. He described musicians as intelligent people and can use their music as a powerful tool in rallying and uniting the public to fight against the wrongs of society and build a better nation.

The newly elected President of the Port Loko District Artists Union James K Kargbo thanked the ACC team for a laudable initiative to engage it’s membership and described the engagement as a very important day particularly when it has to do with their participation and partnership with the ACC in the fight against corruption. On behalf of the Union, he registered his commitment to supporting the ACC to combatting graft.

The Senior Public Education Officer Samuel Junisa Sankoh spoke on the role of the Artists Union in the fight against corruption and highlighted various methods of reporting corrupt practices to the ACC. He also encouraged them to resist, reject and report demands of corruption.

Earlier in his welcome statement, Alhaji Yayah Bangura commonly called A-Score expressed profound happiness to meeting with ACC officials and to be a part of the anti-graft crusade.

Presentation of IEC materials and question and answer session formed part of the engagement.