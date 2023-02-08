ACC Deputy Commissioner delivers lecture to 360 National Youth Service corps

By Ishmael Dumbuya

As part of their normal 21-day training package, aimed at preparing University Graduates for one-year National Youth Service, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) leadership has for the fifth consecutive year thrilled 360 youth, (198 male and 162 female) graduates from various Universities across Sierra Leone on the “Concept of Corruption, work of the ACC and leveraging on the youth factor for a more robust national fight against corruption” at the Peace Mission Training Center, Hastings

The Deputy Commissioner ACC, Augustine Foday Ngobie capacitated the Youth Corps on the concept of integrity, the bad effects of corruption, the need to be united in the fight against corruption, the expected roles and responsibilities of the youth, gains made by the ACC, challenges in the fight against corruption and the benefits of a corrupt free Sierra Leone.

He went on to state that the concept of integrity in work places has an important role in preventing corruption, because integrity is symbolized by honesty, transparency, and responsibility and has a positive impact in preventingcorruption, adding that someone who works with integrity will produce good quality and create a good government and free from corruption. He therefore encouraged corp members to be very much dedicated in the fight against corruption to the various offices to which they would be assigned for internship.

Commissioner Ngobie prided the Bio’s government in their stance and seriousness in the fight against corruption in the country. He explained that the ACC under President Bio has made tremendous successes in the fight against corruption.

Accountability, transparency, participation, and the understanding thateveryone’s human rights are respected, create the backbone of integrity in all work places, he mentioned.

Commissioner Ngobie concluded by encouraging corps members to expose corrupt activities and risks that may otherwise remain hidden, keep the public sector honest, transparent and accountable as well as helping to stop dishonest practices and ensure that public sector employees act in the public interest.

The lecture ended on questions and answers which were adequately responded to by the ACC Deputy Commissioner.