Abu Bakarrr Osaio Kamara Emerges favourite for Ngowahun paramount chieftaincy elections

The declaration of rights for the Ngowahun Chiefdom Paramount Chieftaincy elections were held on Wednesday, May 11th 2022 at the community centre in Kalangba, the Chiefdom’s headquarters.

Abu Bakarr Osaio Kamara representing the Kamara ruling house was successfully declared eligible together with eleven other candidates for the Ngowahun Chiefdom elections which comprises ninety-eight villages, and eleven sections. Four hundred and six(460) tribal authorities are set to exercise their electoral franchise on 4th June 2022.

Speaking to journalists ,Abu Bakarr Osaio Kamara stated amongst others that his campaign message has been very straightforward as a leader who will be advocating for more development in his Chiefdom to alleviate the suffering of his people in the Ngowahun Chiefdom a place where he was born,bred , schooled, with a wealth of experience in the private sector for a decade serving non-governmental organizations “I have never campaigned on the ticket of someone who is rich and will be undertaking solely infrastructural development activities in the chiefdom, but rather as one that is ready to improve the welfare of the people by knocking on doors of both the government and the private sector for the development of the Chiefdom” he asserted.

Adding, he has already commenced outreach engagements across Ngowahun Chiefdom five years ago before the official declaration of the political process, and shared a cordial relationship with his colleagues 11 aspirants . Elections are crucial moments but what is more important is the development of our beloved Ngowahun Chiefdom, so, therefore, I am appealing to my colleague aspirants for us to maintain the peace” he stated.

The last Paramount Chief served for about 45 years and was PC Kandeh Osaio

Candidates from two ruling houses, are vying ;the Kamara’s and the Kanu’s.