25.3 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, May 20, 2022
spot_img
HomeIssues
Issues

Abu Bakarrr Osaio Kamara Emerges favourite for Ngowahun paramount chieftaincy elections

By Concord Times
0
117

The declaration  of rights for the Ngowahun Chiefdom Paramount Chieftaincy elections were held on Wednesday, May 11th 2022 at the community centre in Kalangba, the Chiefdom’s headquarters.

Abu Bakarr Osaio Kamara representing the Kamara ruling house was successfully declared eligible together with eleven other candidates for the Ngowahun Chiefdom elections which comprises ninety-eight villages, and eleven sections.  Four hundred and six(460) tribal authorities  are set to exercise their electoral franchise  on  4th June 2022.

Speaking to journalists ,Abu Bakarr Osaio Kamara stated amongst others  that his campaign message has been very straightforward as a leader who will be advocating for more development in his Chiefdom to alleviate  the suffering of his people in the  Ngowahun Chiefdom a place where  he was born,bred , schooled, with   a wealth of experience in the private sector for a decade serving non-governmental organizations “I have never campaigned  on the ticket of  someone who is rich and will be undertaking solely infrastructural development activities in the chiefdom, but rather as  one that is ready to improve the welfare of the people by knocking on   doors of both the government and the private sector for the development of the Chiefdom” he asserted.

Adding, he has already commenced outreach engagements across Ngowahun Chiefdom five years ago before the official declaration of the political process, and shared a cordial relationship with his colleagues 11 aspirants . Elections are crucial moments but what is more important is the development of our beloved Ngowahun Chiefdom, so, therefore, I am appealing to my colleague aspirants for us to maintain the peace” he stated.

The last  Paramount Chief served for about 45 years  and was PC  Kandeh Osaio

Candidates from two ruling houses, are vying ;the  Kamara’s and the Kanu’s.

Previous articleAt media ethics training:Chinese Ambassador speaks on China’s support to Sierra Leone, global issues
Next articleMagbele Bridge: EU contributes to Sierra Leone’s infrastructure development
Concord Timeshttp://slconcordtimes.com

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved