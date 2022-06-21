Abdulai Bell-Baggie completes move to Gosport Borough FC

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Gosport Borough Football Club have announced the signing of former Sierra Leone international Abdulai Bell-Baggie for the coming season.

The semi-professional football club based in Gosport, Hampshire, England confirmed the formalization of the player signing last Sunday and the semi-professional club rely on his background as an experienced player.

“Gosport Borough Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of experienced Abdulai Bell-Baggie. BORO’ have added the former Rotherham, Tranmere Rovers, Stockport County, Poole Town and Weymouth striker to their exciting squad for next season,” the club reported.

Bell-Baggie who played for Salisbury last season, enjoyed considerable success with promotion winning Weymouth Town as they secured National League South status in 2019 before their subsequent promotion to the National League.

The former Sierra Leone international played for England under 16’s and under 17’s, before making his senior Sierra Leone debut in a World Cup Qualifier in 2013. He went on to play 43 games in Football League One for Tranmere Rovers, before competing at National League level with Eastleigh and Hawks, and in the National League South for Poole Town & Weymouth.

“BORO’ fans will be delighted that Bell-Baggie’s exciting goal threat will be in a Gosport shirt for the coming season, “the club stated.

Reacting tohis move on Twitter, Abdulai Baggie posted: “I just wanted to say thanks @SalisburyFC

and the for welcoming me back to the football club towards the end of last season. The most importantly thing for me is I have found the love for football again. All the best for the upcoming season.”

Gosport Borough Football Club is a semi-professional football club based in Gosport, Hampshire, England. The club is affiliated to the Hampshire Football Association and is an FA Charter Standard Community Club. They are currently members of the Southern League Premier Division South and play at Privett Park