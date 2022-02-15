20 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Abba Kyari: Nigeria hero ‘supercop’ arrested in cocaine smuggling case

A
spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) told a press conference in the capital Abuja that they “strongly believe” that Kyari is part of an international drug ring and was involved in a 25kg cocaine deal.

“With the intelligence at our disposal, the Agency believes strongly that DCP Kyari is a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline, and he needs to answer questions… in an ongoing drug case in which he is the principal actor,” said NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

CNN has made multiple attempts to reach Kyari for comment on the allegations.

FBI Indictment

Last year, Kyari, was indicted by the FBI for allegedly making an arrest at the request of Instagram influencer Ramon Abbas, who pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering through cybercrime schemes, the US Justice Department said at the…

concord.web

