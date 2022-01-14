21.2 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, January 15, 2022
World

A glimpse of Jewish life before World War Two

A digitised archive of pre-WW2 documents, books and cultural artefacts showing how members of the Jewish community expressed themselves through art, literature and music, has gone online.

Many items were destroyed by the Nazis, but 4.1 million of them survived.

The project is being launched at a time of rising anti-Semitic attacks and vandalism.

It is the culmination of a project sponsored by the New York-based Institute for Jewish Research in conjunction with libraries in Lithuania.

Produced by Tom Brook, edited by Michelle Mullen

concord.web

