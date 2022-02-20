20.9 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, February 20, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

A Chilean indigenous language vanishes as last native speaker dies

By concord.web
0
80

Cristina Calderon died on Wednesday, aged 93. She had mastered the Yamana language of the Yagan community and after the death of her sister in 2003, was the last person in the world who could speak it. She worked to save her knowledge by creating a dictionary of the language with translations to Spanish.

“With her an important part of the cultural memory of our people is gone,” said Lidia Gonzalez, Calderon’s daughter, on Twitter. Gonzalez is one of the representatives currently drafting a new constitution in Chile.

How film is putting Indigenous languages in the spotlight
The dictionary, however, meant there was hope of preserving the language in some form, she said.

“Although with her departure a wealth of especially valuable empirical knowledge is lost in linguistic terms, the possibility of rescuing and systematizing the language remain open,” she said.

Although there are still a few dozen Yagans left, over the generations people from the…

Read more…

Previous articleUkraine conflict: US warns Russia of consequences if it invades Ukraine
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved