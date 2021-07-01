8 Accused in Court for Theft of EDSA Cables

July 13, 2021

Principal Magistrate, Sahr Kekura

8 accused; Osman Sesay of No. 7 Upper Easton Street in Freetown, Kadiatu Kamara of No. 15 Lima Street in Makeni Town, Hassan Kamara of No. 45 Azzolini Highway in Makeni, Abass Maligi Kargbo of No. 18 Wusum Street, John Benso Sesay of No. 4 Back of Tecko Road in Makeni, Issa Bangura of 33 City road Wellington, Alhaji Kargbo and Mohamed Samura of Kuntolo in Wellington have appeared before His Worship Magistrate Sahr Kekura for various counts contrary to the National Electricity Act No. 6 of 2011.

Kadiatu Kamara of No. 15 Lima Street in Makeni Town, Hassan Kamara of No. 45 Azzolini Highway in Makeni, Abass Maligi Kargbo of No. 18 Wusum Street and John Benso Sesay of No. 4 Back of Tecko Road in Makeni are currently before the Principal Magistrate, Court No. 1 at Pademba road to answer to four (4) counts of dishonestly abstracting electricity supply contrary to section 68 of the National Electricity Act No.6 of 2011.

According to the particulars of offence, the four accused on Monday 21st day of June, 2021 in Makeni, Bombali Judicial District in the Northern Province of the Republic of Sierra Leone dishonestly abstracted electricity supply.

Issa Bangura of 33 City road Wellington, Alhaji Kargbo and Mohamed Samura of Kuntolo in Wellington were brought before the Court to answer to three (3) counts. The Particulars of offence revealed that on Saturday, 15th May, 2021 in Wellington, Freetown Judicial District in the Western Area did conspire together with other unknown to commit a felony.

Osman Sesay of No. 7 Upper Easton Street in Freetown who made his maiden appearance on 23rd June 2021 for reportedly stealing electric cables contrary to Section 74 of the National Electricity Act No. 6 of 2011 was represented by I. Macfoy.

The eight accused pleaded not guilty. They were all denied bail. The matter was adjourned to Monday, 12th July, 2021.

The Electricity Offenders’ Court was set up by the Hon. Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards to address growing cases of persons committing electricity offences such as cutting cables and vandalization of electricity equipment among others.