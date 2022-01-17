$6,500 needed to save 21-year-old ailing Santigie

January 17, 2022

By Alhaji Haruna

21-year-old Santigie Bangura, who was hit by a private vehicle four years ago along the Bo Masiaka highway where he sustained serious external and internal injuries, is calling on humanitarians to save his life by helping to provide $6500 to undergo surgery in Ghana.

A Profoma Invoice from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Ghana indicated that Santagie’s surgery will coast 35,450.00 Cedis which is equivalent to $6500

Last October (2021) Santagie Bangura explained to Concord Times how he was hit by a private vehicle on January 14, 2018, after which, he was rushed to the Chinese Friendship Hospital at Jui. After some examinations, he was sent to the Emergency hospital in Freetown where some x-ray examinations were conducted on him. Santigie was finally referred to Connaught Hospital where he underwent a major surgery to combat the continuous internal bleeding he was experiencing.

Santigie was diagnosed with hepatocellular Disease, Nephrosis, Cholelithiasis, RTA, Hemiplegia, and Medulloblastoma. Doctors have also confirmed that his pelvis and rectum have been damaged, and his bladder partially raptured.

“It is almost three months since I was interviewed by Concord Times and besides I have also been crying to the nation through different media, but up till now I could not get help to undergo surgery prescribed for me my doctors. I want to inform humanity that my suffering is intensifying day after day, and I believe my medical situation is also getting complicated more and more, because doctors have told me that the more I delay to undergo surgery, the more complications for me,” he cried.

Santigie lost three of his front teeth after the gruesome road accident that left him with serious complications which resulted in his inability to urinate, defecate and consume hard food through his mouth even after his surgery.

He has been on permanent tube and catheter which are connected through his intestine and private part for passing urine and defecate. He was also advised to only eat fruit, vegetables and porridges which he said his poor family could not afford to provide for him.

“The driver that hit me with his car was taking care of my hospital bills until my father died in 2019, then the driver seizes paying my hospital bills. No one knows his whereabouts since then. My late father was the only member of my family that knows him,” sobbing Bangura explained.

He added that “I have been degenerated to a street beggar just so that I can get the required food recommended for me by doctors and to buy catheters and bandages which nurses at the Connaught hospital change after every 3 days,” he narrated.

Doctors have said the needed surgery that will restore Santigie’s ability for a normal urination, defecation and proper feeding could only be carried out in Ghana, Senegal or India.

Santigie had earlier explained to Concord Times that his extremely poor relatives in the village have abandoned him because they cannot afford to pay his hospital bills regardless of flying him abroad for a surgery.

“I am suffering! I am suffering! My life is at stake, please help save my life!”

He was also calling on President Bio, the First Lady Fatima Bio, Government and Non-Government officials and humanity at large to help facilitate his surgery.

When Concord Times met Dr. Alusine A.M Dawo in October 2021, a general surgeon attached at the Connaught hospital. He narrated that himself, Dr. S.B Sesay, and Dr. T.B Kamara (Urologist) had conducted two major surgical operations on Santigie Bangura and discovered that he has a damaged pelvis, a damaged rectum and a partially raptured bladder.

Dr. Dawo said Santigie was being looked after by his late father who also fell sick and died in the hospital months after Santigie’s admission in the hospital.

Dr. Dawo further confirmed that since the demise of Santigie’s father, no one showed up for the poor boy. He lamented on the extreme level of poverty of the boy’s family and express personal sympathy for him.

“Since the demise of his father, myself, other doctors and nurses have been spending from our little earnings to support his medication and feeding. We even pleaded to the management of Choithram hospital to conduct an x-ray which was supposed to cost about (Le2,000,000) but was done at no cost for him,” he explained.

He confirmed that the poor boy needs an extensive surgery to mend his complex injuries, but those surgeries, he said, can only be done in India, Ghana or Senegal.