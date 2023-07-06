6 accused jailed for robbing High Court judge

By Mohamed J Kargbo

John Bangura and 5 others made their first appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngeba of Court No:1 at Pademba Road.

The accused persons were remanded at the Male Correctional Centre for alleged robbery.

They were before the court on three count charges to wit conspiracy to commit felony, robbery with aggravation and receiving stolen goods contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

It was alleged that on a diverse date between 1st May and the 7th May 2023,in Freetown, the accused persons conspired with someone unknown to commit felony to wit robbery with aggravation.

Police alleged that on a date 19th May 2023 at Masimbo, Regent, Freetown, the accused persons, being armed with a gun and machetes, robbed Justice Alfred Tommy Ganda of one black dell laptop valued (Le 4,000.00), one black Toshiba Laptop computer valued (Le3,000.00), two HP laptop computer valued (Le6,000.000)), five pair assorted color shoes valued( Le10,000.00), six pair sneakers valued (Le 9,000.00), one timberland boot valued (Le2,000.00), one lavicta wrist watch valued (6,000.00), two Hennessey whisky valued (Le2,000.00), one Itel phone valued (1,000.00), one Tenco cammon 19 mobile phone valued (Le7,000.00), one Tenco spark mobile phone valued (Le3,000.00) one baileys whisky valued ( 800.00), fiscal cash sum of (Le14,000.00) and (USD 300) equivalent to (Le 6,900.00), all to the total sum (Le 74,700.00).

It was alleged that at the same time of or immediately before or immediately after such robbery, the accused persons did use personal violence to the said Justice Alfred Tommy Ganda.

It was also alleged that on that two of the accused persons, Yusif Kanu and Abu Bakarr Sidique alias Buba, on a 19th May 2023, at King Jimmy, Wallace Johnson Street in n Freetown, did receive the above stolen items, property of the above named Judge.

The prosecuting counsel sought for a short date due to the absence of her witness whom she intends to bring to court on the next date.

Meanwhile, the defense counsel for the second accused person made an application for bail to be administered to his client, but the Magistrate refused due to the seriousness of the case.

The matter was adjourned to the 10th July 2023 for further hearings.