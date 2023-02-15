5,000 homes to be provided for Sierra Leoneans – Lands Minister

By Alfred Koroma

Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Country Planning is set to provide five thousand homes for Sierra Leoneans, Lands Minister, Dr Turad Senesie has said.

The venture will start in the provinces and more houses of about 10,000 will follow later to ease housing problem in the country, he says.

Dr Senesie made the disclosure while addressing delegates of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party last week, giving summary of the Ministry’s activities since President Bio took over governance in 2018.

“The housing scheme has been introduced and it will succeed. We will ensure people have a place to lay their heads,” he assures.

The Lands Minister further disclosed that the new a city for Sierra Leone which will house the executive arm of government is going to be created in Lungi, noting that the Ministry has already concluded survey of the lands to build a first class teaching hospital, hospitality industry and affordable housing for the new city.

Arguably being the most chaotic Government Ministry when President Bio newly took over governance, Sierra Leone’s Lands Ministry has become calmer, progressive and seen more revenue generation of recent, since Dr Turad Senesie took over in 2021. He was appointed to lead the Ministry following the dismissal of his predecessor, Dr Denis Sandy.

Recently, the Ministry generated Le21.6 billion, a progress the Minister says is as a result of the policies they introduced to enhance citizen’s access to lands across the country.

“We have reviewed and bring in new laws. Some of the laws give women power to own lands in the country. The ministry has brought some progressive policies that enhance citizens’ access to lands across the country,” he said. “The ministry has been distributing lands to citizens across the country.”