5 remanded for alleged murder

By Yusufu S. Bangura

During the commencement of the May criminal session at the High Court of Sierra Leone on Monday 16th May 2022, Justice Nicolas Browne-Marke JSC, presided over 51 cases that were committed to the High Court for further trial.

At the proceeding, Justice Browne-Marke remanded five accused persons to the Male Correctional Centre at Pademba Road for allegedly killing Kai Osman Fengia.

The five accused persons, Mohamed Johnson, Aiah Komba, Kalilu Fofanah, Victor Kaile and Ishamel Charles were before Justice Browne-Marke on two counts of conspiracy to murder and murder contrary to Law.

According to the State prosecutor, Ahmed .J.M Bockarie, the accused persons on divers date between 19th April 2021 and 21st April 2021 at Femi town, Kono district conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to with murder.

He further alleged that the accused persons on the same date and place murdered Kai Osman Fengia.

When the charges were put to them by the court registrar, the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offense as charged.

However, Justice Browne-Marke remanded the accused persons and assigned the matter to Justice Semion Allieu. He later adjourned the matter to Tuesday 24th May 2022 for the first prosecution witness to testify.

In another development, Justice Nicolas Browne-Marke also remanded Foday Alimamy Yillah to the Male Correctional Centre for the offense of murder.

It was alleged that the accused on the 15th April 2021 in Freetown, murder one Alpha Kargbo.

When the charge was read to the accused person by the court registrar, he pleaded not guilty to the offense charged.

The matter was later assigned to Justice Cosmotina Jarret and it was adjourned to 24th May 2022.

The accused was represented by Lawyer Cecilia Tucker from the Legal Aid Board.