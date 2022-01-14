5 Juvenile and 6 others granted 500m bail each

January 14, 2021

By Jeneba A. Conteh

Gibrilla Koroma, Foday Kanneh and nine others were granted five hundred million Leones bail after several appearances before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown.

They were before the court on six count charges of conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to law, shop breaking and larceny contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916 and four count ranging from receiving stolen goods contrary to Section 33 (i) of the Larceny Act 1916

It was alleged that on Thursday 4th November, 2021, at Wilkinson Road in Freetown, the accused persons conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit shop breaking and larceny.

It was also alleged that the accused persons with intent to steal broke into and entered the shop of Khalil Ibrahim Shour and stole therein the sum of one hundred and thirty thousand United State Dollars (130,000) equivalent one billion five hundred and thirty four million Leones (1,534,000,000), one H.P Laptop computer valued sixteen million Leones, one samsung galaxy tab valued five million five million five hundred thousand Leones(5,500,000), all to the total value of one billion five hundred and fifty five million seven hundred thousand Leones(1,555,700,000), property of Khalil Ibrahim Shour.

The 4th, 5th, 6th, 10th, and 11th accused persons were charged with receiving stolen goods.

Lawyer C Campbell representing all the accused persons renewed his previous application and Magistrate Kekura granted each accused person’s bail in the sum of five hundred million Leones or one surety each in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties should be elderly and responsible citizens and must be gainfully employed by recognized institutions.

He further ordered that the sureties must produce valid identity cards depicting their addresses in Freetown and that the bail must be approved by the Deputy Acting Registrar.

Sergeant 9155 Dwight Macarthy is prosecuting and the matter was adjourned to the 20th January, 2022.