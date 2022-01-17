42yrs old man in court for allegedly intimidating Fullah tribe on social media

January 17, 2022

By Jeneba A Conteh

Mohamed Salieu Jalloh, a fuel dealer in Makeni, had taken to the witness stand to testify on how he was attacked on social media by forty two years old Ahmed Dolye Kamara.

The accused is before Magistrate Sahr Kekura for preliminary investigation on two count of cyber stalking and misuse of devise contrary to the cyber laws.

It was alleged that, sometimes between 1st to 22nd December, 2021, through social media via WhatsApp, the accused did recklessly and intentionally send a video message by means of computer system to the entire Fullah tribe that is grossly offensive, indecent, absene, and menacing their character for the purpose of causing danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill-will and needless anxiety to the said Fullah tribe in Sierra Leone and abroad without consent.

Police alleged that the accused intentionally or without authorization procured for use, possessed and offered to supply and distribute video message against the Fullah tribe for the purpose of committing an offense of insulting and provocation.

Led in his examination in chief, the complainant recognized the accused in the dock as someone he saw on a video sent to him on a social media platform.

He said between 1st to the 22nd December 2021, at night, one Mr. Abdul Sow sent a video to him with a mobile phone on WhatsApp.

He said upon receiving the video, he opened it and detected a lot of invectives with the photo of the accused referring to the Fullah people all over the world.

The complainant said the accused further referred to the Fullah people as bastards.

He said based on the content of the video, made statement at the Hill Station Police Station.

Counsel defending the accused M. Sheriff, applied for bail, tatting that his client is a family man, and that if granted bail he will not interfere with the witness or jump bail.

He made his application pursuant to Section 79 of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1965,but Magistrate Sahr Kekura refused bail and adjourned the matter to the 18th of January, 2022.