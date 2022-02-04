4 of Boris Johnson’s key aides quit, marking latest blow for the UK PM

The report, released Monday, uncovered multiple parties and a culture of excessive drinking at Downing Street. The report’s author, senior civil servant Sue Gray, said there had been a “failure of leadership” in Johnson’s government.
“Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behavior surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify,” the report said.
Mirza’s departure is the most consequential. She was one of Johnson’s…