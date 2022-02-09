38-year-old man dragged to court for allegedly stealing Brazilian hair

By Jeneba A Conteh

38-year- old Alieu Kargbo, alias Akon made another appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown for allegedly stealing Brazilian hair.

The accused was before the court on two count charges to wit conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to law.

It was alleged that the accused person on Monday 17th January, 2022, at Colombia Davis Drive, IMATT, in Freetown, conspired together and with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit House Breaking and Larceny.

It was also alleged that the accused person on 17th January, 2022, at Colombia Davis Drive, IMATT, Freetown broke into and entered the dwelling house of Fatmata Kamara and stole therein, twenty million Leones (le 20,000,000/00), one forty three (43) inches Infinix plasma television valued four million two hundred thousand Leones (le4,200,000/00), one Tecno Ipad valued six hundred thousand Leones (le 600,000/00), one short jerry colls hair valued tour hundred thousand Leones (le 400,000/00), one medium jerry colls hair valued six hundred thousand leones (le 600,000/00), one 28 inches Brazilian hair valued two million five hundred thousand Leones (le 2,500,000/00), one 22 inches Brazilian hair valued two million Leones (le 2,000,000/00), one 18 inches Brazilian hair valued one million five hundred thousand Leones (le 1,500,000/00), one samsonite box containing assorted dresses valued eight million Leones 8,000,000/00) all to the total sum of thirty nine million eight hundred thousand Leones (le 39,800,000/00) property of Fatmata Kamara.

The charges were read and explained to the accused person but no plea was taken.

Magistrate Kekura refused bail and sent the accused person to the male correctional center in Freetown while the matter was adjourned to the 14th February, 2022 for further hearing.