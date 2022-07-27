$35 million to enhance food security in Sub-Saharan Africa

By Alfred Koroma

To strengthen food security in sub-Saharan Africa, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has given $35 million to Jubaili Agrotec, a Nigeria-based agrochemicals manufacturer and distributor to expand its regional footprint and increase thousands of smallholder farmers’ access to key inputs such as fertilizer used to protect crops and increase food production.

The fund will enable Jubaili Agrotec, a leading importer, manufacturer and distributor of agrochemicals in Africa to expand its production capacity in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda in other to offset Africa’s reliance on agrochemical imports.

Farmers use agrochemicals to protect crops against pests and diseases. With support from the local currency facility of the International Development Association’s Private Sector Window, IFC is providing $20 million of the financing in Nigerian currency.

International Finance Corporation (IFC) is a member of the World Bank Group. The global financial institution which works in over 100 countries offers investment, advisory, and asset management services to developing countries.

The financing package from IFC will be accompanied by advisory services to support Jubaili to incorporate products that contribute to climate adaptation and climate smart agriculture such as drip irrigation equipment. The advisory work will also support smallholder farmers to integrate sustainable farming techniques and benefit from improved productivity and incomes.

“Agriculture is a significant part of many African economies and our partnership with IFC will help us to expand across Africa to reach thousands of farmers, helping them to build more resilience in their crops,” said Rajab Jubaili, Managing Director of Jubaili Agrotec.

“Our partnership with Jubaili will contribute to improving food production in sub-Saharan Africa at a time when many parts of Africa, and the world, face rising food prices and food shortages. The region is heavily reliant on imported agrochemicals for crop protection and this partnership will improve the competitiveness of local production, thereby bolstering Africa’s agricultural resilience,” said Samuel Dzotefe, IFC’s Manager for Agribusiness and Forestry in Africa.

IFC’s financing and advisory support to Jubaili is part of the organization’s broader work in Africa to support sustainable agriculture practices and to develop regional value chains and markets that will support the continent’s food security and job creation