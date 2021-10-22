34 rioters sentenced to 6months imprisonment

October 22, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 on Wednesday sentenced thirty-four (34) rioters-Alimamy Conteh, Alie Koroma, Usman Sankoh, Ibrahim Edward Bangura, Momoh Combey and twenty-nine others to six months imprisonment or pays one million Leones each.

The accused persons made their first appearance before Magistrate Kekura on three counts of riotous conduct, throwing missiles and disorderly behaviour contrary to Section 12 (a) of the Public Order Act of 1965.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on Monday, 18th October, 2021, at South Ridge IMATT in Freetown,behaved in a riotous manner, disorderly manner and threw missile at police.

After reading the charges to the accused persons by the court clerk, the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th to 39th accused persons pleaded guilty to the offense charged, whilst the others pleaded not guilty.

During yesterday’s sitting, Lawyer C. Campbell, representing the all the accused persons, made a plea of mitigation on behalf of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th to 39th accused persons, noting that his clients didn’t want to waste the court time by answering to the offences.

He told the Bench that his clients were first time offenders and pleaded with the magistrate to temper justice with mercy.

However, Magistrate Kekura upheld the application of Lawyer Campbell and sentenced the convicts to six months imprisonment each at the Male and Female Correctional Centres.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekura granted bail to the 5th, 10th, 31st, 35th, and 36th accused persons in the sum of ten million Leones each plus one surety each and each surety must be resident in the Western Area and should produce identity cards bearing their addresses.

He further ordered that the bail bond must be approved by the Deputy Acting Registrar.

The matter is prosecuted by ASP Aminatu Daboh and Inspector I.G Fofanah whilst the accused persons were represented by lawyer A.S Dumbuya and K.T Dauda.

The matter was adjourned to Monday 1st November 2021 for further hearing.