33yrs old Maketer in alleged embezzlement

December 3, 2021

By Jeneba A Conteh

33yrs old marketer for BENCO, Michaella Ruth Dunyqueh,appeared before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown for alleged embezzlement of four hundred and two million, two hundred and fifty-two thousand Leones (Le402,252,000).

It is alleged that on an unknown date between March and September 2021 at No.1 Wilberforce Street, in Freetown the accused embezzled the said received by her on behalf BENCO Trading Limited Fresh Shop.

The charges were read to the accused person but he pleaded not guilty

The accused person was represented by I. Bangura and Charlie Israel Williams. I. Bangura applied for bail on behalf of the accused person,stating that she is a Sierra Leonean and ordinary resident within the jurisdiction.

He noted that she has reliable sureties who were willing and ready to enter into recognisance on her behalf and she was not a flight risk.

He said the accused will not interfere with prosecution witnesses.

He made his application pursuant to Section 79 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965.

HMagistrate Kekura granted the accused person five hundred million Leones bail and two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be residents in the Western Area in Freetown and should produce their identity cards bearing their addresses.

He said one of the sureties must be gainfully employed by a recognised institution and that the bail should be approved by the Deputy Acting Registrar.

Assistant Superintendent of police Ibrahim Mansaray is prosecuting the matter.

The matter was adjourned to the 8th December 2021.