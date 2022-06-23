3 remanded for alleged disorderly behaviour

By Jeneba A Conteh

Mohamed Mama, Alhassan Sesay, and Suliaman Bah, have on the 21st June, 2022, stood before the Principal Magistrate Kekura on Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown for alleged disorderly behavior.

They were before the court on one count charge of disorderly behaviour contrary to Section 12 A of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965 as amended by Section 12 (b) of Act of No 15 of 1973.

Police alleged that all accused persons on Friday, 17th June, 2022, at the Pademba Road Magistrate Court in Freetown, did behave in a disorderly manner.

All accused pleaded not guilty to the offense, which they were charged in court.

Counsel representing the first accused, J.B Sesay, applied for bail for the accused person, stating that his client has a fixed abodes.

He submitted that the accused has a reliable surety who was ready to go into recognisance on his behalf and that he was not a flight risk.

Magistrate Kekura refused bail after hearing the application for bail and in perusing the affidavit in opposition to bail.

He refused bail for all accused persons on the grounds that allegations of that nature were on the increase especially when they alleged that it was done within the precinct of the court.

Magistrate Kekura adjourned the matter to 27th June 2022.