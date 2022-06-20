3 granted 20m bail each over alleged Cable theft

By Jeneba A Conteh

22-year -old Mohamed Monrovia, a plumber, Momoh Sesay, a businessman and Dauda Sesay, a petty trader were all before Magistrate Alpha Rashid Jalloh of Pademba Road Court No.3 in Freetown for allegedly stealing an assorted roll cables.

They were before the court on two count charges to wit larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act 1916 and receiving stolen goods contrary to section 33 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to police charge sheet, it was alleged that all accused persons on 3rd June 2022, at Mambo, Off Peninsular Road in the Western Area of Freetown did steal assorted rolls cable, all to the grand sum of twenty two million eight hundred thousand Leones, property of one Emmanuel Yeasu.

The charges were read and explained to the accused persons and they both pleaded not guilty.

Leading evidence, Deputy Superintendent of police Moses Moore and prosecution witness number one, Emmanuel Yeasu told the court that he recognized all accused persons and that on 3rd June 2022 he went to his building site at Mambo and discovered that the cable installed in the building site was stolen.

He said the first accused person Mohamed Monrovia who he placed in his house to live there came with a taxi to cart the property ,but met him there.

The witness said the first accused ran away but was later captured and taken to the Adonkia police station while the other two accused persons were identified by the first accused person.

Counsel representing the accused persons I. Bangura and A.O Bla applied for bail for and on behalf of the accused persons, stating that the accused persons are Sierra Leoneans resident within the jurisdiction.

He said they have reliable sureties who were willing and ready to enter into recognizance on their behalf.

He said the accused will neither jump bail nor will they interfere with prosecution witness or witnesses and that they were not a flight risk. He made his application pursuant to Section 79 3 of the Criminal procedure Act No.32 of 1965.

However, Magistrate Jalloh granted each accused persons bail in the sum of twenty million Leones each in like sum, two sureties, each to be resident in Freetown and to produce valid identity card depicting his or her address in Freetown and bail to be approved by the Deputy assistant Registrar. The mater was adjourned to the 17th June 2022 for further hearing