3 alleged armed robbers remanded for Le 160,000

November 19, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Three armed robbers, Abubakarr Bangura alias ‘Ten Floor’, Haroun Conteh, and Roland Conteh, were on Thursday 18th November ,2021, remanded at the Male Correctional Centre by Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 for robbery with violence.

The three men made their first appearance before Magistrate Kekura on five counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery with violence, wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 47 of the Offense Against the Person’s Act of 1861.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 9899 Kadie Taylor, alleged that the accused persons on Tuesday 14th September 2021, along Kallon Drive, Aberdeen, Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit robbery with violence.

It was also stated that the accused persons on the same date and place, robbed Micheal Kamara the sum of One Hundred and Sixty Thousand Leones (Le160, 000) and at the same time perpetrated violence against the said complainant.

Police further alleged that both accused also wounded Isatu Kargbo and the complainant in a manner thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

Before the commencement of the matter, the accused persons told the court that they were in police custody for two months before they were charged to court and that they had suffered a lot in detention.

The charges were read to the accused persons without any plea because they were charged with capital offenses.

After the charges were read to the accused persons, Magistrate Kekura was ready to proceed with the matter, when the prosecutor said she needed short time for her to inform the complainant about the matter.

Since the accused persons were not represented by any Lawyer, Magistrate Kekura remanded them and adjourned the matter to Wednesday 24 November 2021, for the prosecution to lead her first witness.