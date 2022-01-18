26.6 C
Sierra Leone
23-year-old remanded for allegedly stealing at Presidential Lodge

By Concord Times
By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

23-year-old Musa Samura made another appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on two counts charges of conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to law and burglary and larceny contrary to Section 25(i) and 13 (a) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

It was alleged that on the 31st August, 2021, at State Lodge, Hill Station in Freetown, the accused  conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a crime to wit burglary and larceny and with intent to steal broke into  and entered State Lodge and stole therein 50kg  Padi rice, half bag onions, two cartons tomatoes, huge quantity of assorted maggie, four local chickens and one big knife, all valued one million one hundred and thirty thousand Leones (1,130,000), property of the state.

According to police findings, the accused person passed through three check points and four observation posts manned by military and police officers.

The accused was later spotted by one Sergeant Sao Lamin, who traced him but that the accused eventually hid himself within the compound.

The accused person was later arrested by captain Tejan Martin attached to the presidential guard force while he was on duty at the Presidential Lodge. He was brought to the police station and was remanded at the Pademba Road prisons before he was later granted bail.

Concord Timeshttp://slconcordtimes.com

