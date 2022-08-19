22-year-old remanded for alleged fraud at Hotel Mariam

By Jeneba A Conteh

22-year-old Locence Kayode Oluyemi made his first appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on an alleged fraud committed at Hotel Mariam,Aberdeen in Freetown.

The accused was before the Principal Magistrate on two count charges to wit conspiracy to defraud contrary to law and causing money to be paid contrary to Section 32 (1) (2) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the charge sheet, on Wednesday, 27th July, 2022, at Hotel Mariam, with intent to defraud, conspired together with other persons unknown to defraud Tijjani Zubairu Gambo, the sum of three thousand five hundred United States Dollars (3,500) equivalent to forty nine thousand Leones(49,000,00).

He was also alleged to have on the same date at Youyi Building, Brookfields in Freetown, fraudulently caused Tijjani Zubairu Gambo to pay the sum of three thousand five hundred United States Dollars (3,500), equivalent to forty nine thousand Leones (49,000) to Ibrahim Lacho, purported to be a gold exporter.

After the charges were read and explained to the accused person, no plea was taken.

The prosecution informed the Bench that his witness was absent and sought for a short adjournment date.

Counsel representing the accused person, Abdul Aziz Bah, applied for bail, stating that the accused is a Sierra Leonean resident within the jurisdiction and that he has reliable sureties who were willing and ready to go into his recognizance.

He submitted that the accused will not jump bail and will not interfere with prosecution witness or witnesses.

However, Magistrate Ngegba refused bail and sent the accused person to the Male Correctional Centre in Freetown and adjourned the matter to the 24th August, 2022.

Sergeant 9939 Mohamed Lahai is prosecuting the matter in court.